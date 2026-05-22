Is Matador Resources (MTDR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Matador Resources (MTDR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Matador Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Matador Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTDR's full-year earnings has moved 73.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MTDR has gained about 32.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 30.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Matador Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (HBRIY). The stock has returned 40.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 138.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Matador Resources is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.8% so far this year, so MTDR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #192. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +79.9%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Matador Resources and Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (HBRIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.