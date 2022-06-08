Matador Resources (MTDR) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Matador Resources (MTDR) closed the most recent trading day at $66.19, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 43.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Matador Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.06, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $797.54 million, up 123.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.97 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion, which would represent changes of +158.12% and +75.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matador Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.24% higher. Matador Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Matador Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.15, so we one might conclude that Matador Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

