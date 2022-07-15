Matador Resources (MTDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matador Resources (MTDR) closed at $43.91, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 22.38% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 15.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Matador Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $3.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200.98%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $797.54 million, up 123.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.81 per share and revenue of $2.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +154.35% and +77.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matador Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% lower within the past month. Matador Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Matador Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.92.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

