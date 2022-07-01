Matador Resources (MTDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Matador Resources (MTDR) closed the most recent trading day at $46.76, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 25.55% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Matador Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.05, up 100.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $797.54 million, up 123.13% from the year-ago period.

MTDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.97 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +158.12% and +75.5%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matador Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher within the past month. Matador Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Matador Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.14, so we one might conclude that Matador Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

