Matador Resources (MTDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Matador Resources (MTDR) closed at $59.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 4.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.4%.

Matador Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Matador Resources is projected to report earnings of $2.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 108.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $754.07 million, up 59.64% from the year-ago period.

MTDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.94 per share and revenue of $3.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +157.41% and +82.8%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matador Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Matador Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Matador Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.19, which means Matador Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MTDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



