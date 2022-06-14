Matador Resources (MTDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Matador Resources (MTDR) closed at $61.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 22.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matador Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $3.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $797.54 million, up 123.13% from the year-ago period.

MTDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.97 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +158.12% and +75.5%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matador Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.24% higher within the past month. Matador Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Matador Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.53. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.53.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.