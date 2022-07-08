Matador Resources (MTDR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Matador Resources (MTDR) closed the most recent trading day at $46.63, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 29.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 19.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Matador Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $3.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $797.54 million, up 123.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.97 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion, which would represent changes of +158.12% and +75.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Matador Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Matador Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Matador Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.24, so we one might conclude that Matador Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.