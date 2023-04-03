Matador Resources Intends To Offer $400 Mln Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2028

(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Co. (MTDR), an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, said it intends to offer $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private placement to eligible purchasers.

The company noted that it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

