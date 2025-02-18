MATADOR RESOURCES Earnings Results: $MTDR Reports Quarterly Earnings

MATADOR RESOURCES ($MTDR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.83 per share, beating estimates of $1.76 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $970,370,000, missing estimates of $986,609,280 by $-16,239,280.
MATADOR RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity
MATADOR RESOURCES insiders have traded $MTDR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH WM FORAN (Chairman and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $363,960 and 0 sales.
- BRIAN J WILLEY (EVP and CFO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $75,750
- WILLIAM THOMAS ELSENER (EVP, Reservoir Engineering) has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $70,015 and 0 sales.
- GLENN W STETSON (EVP-Production) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $51,330
- BRYAN A ERMAN (EVP, GC and Head of M&A) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,350
- CHRISTOPHER P CALVERT (EVP and COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,300
- VAN H II SINGLETON (President-Land, A&D, Planning) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,090
- MONIKA U EHRMAN has made 2 purchases buying 485 shares for an estimated $25,878 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT GAINES BATY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,290
- ROBERT T MACALIK (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,125
- SHELLEY F APPEL has made 2 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $24,916 and 0 sales.
MATADOR RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of MATADOR RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,201,235 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,581,481
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 1,098,108 shares (+262.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,779,556
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 985,798 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,460,995
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 903,308 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,820,108
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 760,122 shares (+145.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,764,463
- WEBS CREEK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 673,546 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,893,697
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 664,453 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,382,125
