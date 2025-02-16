MATADOR RESOURCES Earnings Preview: Recent $MTDR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MATADOR RESOURCES ($MTDR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $986,609,280 and earnings of $1.76 per share.

MATADOR RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

MATADOR RESOURCES insiders have traded $MTDR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH WM FORAN (Chairman and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $363,960 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIAN J WILLEY (EVP and CFO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $75,750

WILLIAM THOMAS ELSENER (EVP, Reservoir Engineering) has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $70,015 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN W STETSON (EVP-Production) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $51,330

BRYAN A ERMAN (EVP, GC and Head of M&A) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,350

CHRISTOPHER P CALVERT (EVP and COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,300

VAN H II SINGLETON (President-Land, A&D, Planning) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,090

MONIKA U EHRMAN has made 2 purchases buying 485 shares for an estimated $25,878 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT GAINES BATY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,290

ROBERT T MACALIK (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,125

SHELLEY F APPEL has made 2 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $24,916 and 0 sales.

MATADOR RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of MATADOR RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

