Matador Resources Company Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Company (MTDR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $214.53 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $254.54 million, or $2.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Matador Resources Company reported adjusted earnings of $229.87 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $970.37 million from $836.13 million last year.

Matador Resources Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $214.53 Mln. vs. $254.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.71 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $970.37 Mln vs. $836.13 Mln last year.

