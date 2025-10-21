Matador Resources Company Q3 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Company (MTDR) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $176.36 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $248.29 million, or $1.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Matador Resources Company reported adjusted earnings of $169.26 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $939.01 million from $899.78 million last year.

Matador Resources Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $176.36 Mln. vs. $248.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue: $939.01 Mln vs. $899.78 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.