Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.68, the dividend yield is .46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTDR was $43.68, representing a -7.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.23 and a 575.12% increase over the 52 week low of $6.47.

MTDR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). MTDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports MTDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 621.07%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mtdr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTDR as a top-10 holding:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 7.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MTDR at 0.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.