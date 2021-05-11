Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.01, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTDR was $28.01, representing a -7.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.33 and a 345.31% increase over the 52 week low of $6.29.

MTDR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). MTDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.68. Zacks Investment Research reports MTDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 410.71%, compared to an industry average of 18.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTDR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 55.23% over the last 100 days. PXI has the highest percent weighting of MTDR at 4.13%.

