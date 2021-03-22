Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.36, the dividend yield is .41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTDR was $24.36, representing a -11.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.43 and a 1481.82% increase over the 52 week low of $1.54.

MTDR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). MTDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.11. Zacks Investment Research reports MTDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 300%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTDR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTDR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXI with an increase of 92.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MTDR at 5.08%.

