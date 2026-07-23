Matador Resources To Buy Paloma Permian For $1.275 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Company (MTDR), an energy company, said on Thursday that a wholly-owned subsidiary of MTDR has inked a deal to acquire Paloma Permian LLC, a portfolio company of EnCap Investments L.P., for $1.275 billion in cash.

The acquisition includes 16,235 net undeveloped acres in Eddy and Lea Counties, New Mexico and third-quarter estimated production of around 11,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In addition, Matador has decided to buy primarily undeveloped acreage in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico from Ridge Runner Resources II, LLC, another portfolio company of EnCap.

Post transaction, Matador will have acquired around 50,000 contiguous, undeveloped net acres in the Woodford formation, primarily located in its Antelope Ridge asset area in Lea County, New Mexico, and in West Texas. These additional contiguous net acres, together with the acquisition of Paloma, will bring Matador's total acreage to around 240,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin.

The acquirer expects to fund the acquisitions of Paloma and Ridge Runner through cash on hand and debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.