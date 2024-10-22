Matador Resources Announces Record Q3 2024 Results

Matador Resources ( (MTDR) ) has shared an update.

Matador Resources Company has announced record-breaking third-quarter 2024 results, boosting full-year guidance and projecting over 200,000 BOE per day production in 2025. The company’s confidence is reflected in substantial insider stock purchases and strategic acquisitions, such as Ameredev, which promise operational synergies and reduced costs. Matador’s focus on efficiency, innovation, and successful integration of new assets has led to significant increases in production and cash flow, setting a positive outlook for the future.

