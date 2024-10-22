News & Insights

Stocks

Matador Resources Announces Record Q3 2024 Results

October 22, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Matador Resources ( (MTDR) ) has shared an update.

Matador Resources Company has announced record-breaking third-quarter 2024 results, boosting full-year guidance and projecting over 200,000 BOE per day production in 2025. The company’s confidence is reflected in substantial insider stock purchases and strategic acquisitions, such as Ameredev, which promise operational synergies and reduced costs. Matador’s focus on efficiency, innovation, and successful integration of new assets has led to significant increases in production and cash flow, setting a positive outlook for the future.

See more data about MTDR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.