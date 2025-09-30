Matador Resources Announces Promotion Of Robert Macalik To CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Company (MTDR), Tuesday announced announced the promotion of Robert Macalik to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Macalik is succeeding William Lambert, who stepped down from the position on September 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, Macalik will also serve as the CFO of San Mateo Midstream, LLC, Matador's midstream joint venture.

Prior to joining Matador, Macalik worked at Pioneer Natural Resources Company as Corporate Controller and, previously, as Director of Technical Accounting and Financial Reporting.

In the pre-market hours, Matador's stock is trading at $45.60, down 0.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

