News & Insights

Markets
MTDR

Matador Resources Announces Pricing Public Offering Of 5.25 Mln Share,expects Proceeds Of $347.3 Mln

March 25, 2024 — 09:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5.25 million shares of its common stock. The total estimated gross proceeds of the offering, before estimated offering fees and expenses, are about $347.3 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 27, 2024.

Matador plans to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the funding of acquisitions and the repayment of borrowings outstanding under Matador's revolving credit facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.