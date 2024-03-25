Matador Resources Announces Pricing Public Offering Of 5.25 Mln Share,expects Proceeds Of $347.3 Mln

(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5.25 million shares of its common stock. The total estimated gross proceeds of the offering, before estimated offering fees and expenses, are about $347.3 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 27, 2024.

Matador plans to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the funding of acquisitions and the repayment of borrowings outstanding under Matador's revolving credit facility.

