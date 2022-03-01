Matador Resources About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MTDR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/22, Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 3/14/22. As a percentage of MTDR's recent stock price of $50.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTDR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTDR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.41 per share, with $51.1385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.14.

In Tuesday trading, Matador Resources Co shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

