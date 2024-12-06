Matador price target raised to $80 from $78 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Matador (MTDR) to $80 from $78 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The sale of the Pronto Midstream assets to San Mateo raises nearly $300M of cash, while allowing Matador to maintain control of the assets, says the analyst, who calls the deal a “positive.”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.