Matador price target raised to $78 from $76 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Matador (MTDR) to $78 from $76 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s updated Q3 cash flow per share, production, and capex estimates are 4% below, 1% below, and 4% above consensus, respectively, the analyst noted.

