Matador price target raised to $78 from $76 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Matador (MTDR) to $78 from $76 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s updated Q3 cash flow per share, production, and capex estimates are 4% below, 1% below, and 4% above consensus, respectively, the analyst noted.
- Matador Resources (MTDR) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Matador Resources Boosts Dividend by 25%
- Matador price target lowered to $72 from $76 at KeyBanc
- Matador price target raised to $78 from $75 at BMO Capital
- Matador price target lowered to $87 from $89 at Wells Fargo
