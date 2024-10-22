Matador options imply 4.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Matador (MTDR) is normal with puts leading calls 9:8. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.1%, or $2.08, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.7%.

