Matador (MTDR) Tops on Q1 Earnings, Reiterates Output View

Matador Resources Company MTDR reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. However, the bottom line significantly declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.32 per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $560.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $527 million. The top line declined from the year-ago level of $565.7 million.

Better-than-expected quarterly results were driven by higher oil-equivalent production volumes. The positives were partially offset by lower commodity price realizations.

Matador Resources Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Matador Resources Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Matador Resources Company Quote

Production

For first-quarter 2023, total production volume averaged 9,599 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBoe) (comprising 55.3% oil), higher than 8,457 MBoe a year ago.

The average oil production volume was 58,941 barrels per day (Bbls/d), up from 53,561 Bbls/d reported in the year-ago quarter. Natural gas production was 286.3 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), up from 242.4 MMcf/d a year ago.

Price Realization

The average realized price for oil (excluding realized derivatives) was $75.74 per barrel, which significantly declined from $95.45 in the year-ago quarter. The natural gas price of $3.93 per thousand cubic feet was lower than $7.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Expenses

The company’s plant and other midstream services’ operating expenses increased to $3.23 per Boe from the year-earlier figure of $2.30. Also, lease operating costs increased from $4.01 per Boe in first-quarter 2022 to $4.63. Yet, production taxes, transportation and processing costs declined to $5.78 per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) from $7.07 in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses per Boe were $29.14, higher than the prior-year figure of $28.23.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, Matador had cash and restricted cash of $503.4 million. Long-term debt was $1,170.5 million. Debt to capitalization was 25.3%.

Capital Spending

The company spent $294.8 million for the drilling, completing and equipping of wells in the first quarter, almost 6% lower than its projection primarily due to improvements in completion capital efficiencies.

Outlook

For 2023, Matador reiterated its oil equivalent production guidance of 44.35-46.25 million barrels. The metric suggests an improvement from 38.5 million oil-equivalent barrels reported in 2022. The company expects to produce 26.4-27.3 million barrels of oil in 2023.

Matador’s capital spending guidance for drilling, completing and equipping wells is pegged at $1,180-$1,320 million for the year. In midstream, it expects to spend $150-$200 million.

For 2023, Matador expects lease operating expenses of $5.25-$5.75 per Boe, indicating an increase from the $3.46 reported in 2022. Total operating expenses are anticipated to be $29.75-$33.25 per Boe.

Zacks Rank

Matador currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Here are some other firms worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming quarterly results:

Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and is currently a Zacks #3 Ranked player.

Magellan Midstream is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $2.02 per share, implying a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

EOG Resources Inc. EOG has an Earnings ESP of +0.74% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

EOG Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s earnings is pegged at $2.42 per share, calling for a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.