Matador (MTDR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Matador Resources (MTDR) reported $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.7%. EPS of $1.99 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $942.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was +14.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Matador performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Production Volumes - Total oil equivalent : 198631 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 196185.4 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 198631 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 196185.4 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Daily Production Volumes - Natural gas : 501.6 millions of cubic feet versus 488.5 millions of cubic feet estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 501.6 millions of cubic feet versus 488.5 millions of cubic feet estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Daily Production Volumes - Oil : 115,030 BBL/D versus 114,907.1 BBL/D estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 115,030 BBL/D versus 114,907.1 BBL/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Oil without realized derivatives : $72.38 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.59.

: $72.38 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.59. Average Sales Prices - Oil, with realized derivatives : $72.38 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.87.

: $72.38 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.87. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas without realized derivatives : $3.56 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.70.

: $3.56 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.70. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas, with realized derivatives : $3.62 versus $3.87 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $3.62 versus $3.87 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Third-party midstream services revenues : $33.50 million versus $50.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $33.50 million versus $50.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Revenues- Oil and natural gas revenues : $909.92 million compared to the $866.93 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.3% year over year.

: $909.92 million compared to the $866.93 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.3% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas : $160.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.45 million.

: $160.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.45 million. Revenues- Sales of purchased natural gas : $62.76 million compared to the $51.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.9% year over year.

: $62.76 million compared to the $51.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.9% year over year. Revenues- Oil: $749.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $749.28 million.

Shares of Matador have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.