Matador (MTDR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Matador Resources (MTDR) reported $836.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.2%. EPS of $1.99 for the same period compares to $2.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $770.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +13.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Matador performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Production Volumes - Total oil equivalent : 154261 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 146455.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 154261 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 146455.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Daily Production Volumes - Oil : 88,663 BBL/D versus 87,397.95 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 88,663 BBL/D versus 87,397.95 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average. Average Daily Production Volumes - Natural gas : 393.6 millions of cubic feet compared to the 354.85 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts.

: 393.6 millions of cubic feet compared to the 354.85 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas without realized derivatives : $3.01 compared to the $3.35 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.01 compared to the $3.35 average estimate based on four analysts. Average Sales Prices - Oil, with realized derivatives : $79 compared to the $81.12 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $79 compared to the $81.12 average estimate based on four analysts. Average Sales Prices - Oil without realized derivatives : $79 versus $80.32 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $79 versus $80.32 estimated by four analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas, with realized derivatives : $2.92 versus $3.46 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.92 versus $3.46 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Third-party midstream services revenues : $35.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%.

: $35.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%. Revenues- Oil and natural gas revenues : $753.25 million versus $723.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.

: $753.25 million versus $723.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change. Revenues- Sales of purchased natural gas: $43.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

Shares of Matador have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

