Matador (MTDR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Matador Resources (MTDR) reported $939.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $1.36 for the same period compares to $1.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $883.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +11.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Daily Production Volumes - Oil : 119,556.00 BBL/D versus 117,874.80 BBL/D estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 119,556.00 BBL/D versus 117,874.80 BBL/D estimated by eight analysts on average. Average Daily Production Volumes - Natural gas : 537.8 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 498.45 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 537.8 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 498.45 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Daily Production Volumes - Total oil equivalent : 209184 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 201142.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 209184 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 201142.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas, with realized derivatives : $2.03 compared to the $2.46 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.03 compared to the $2.46 average estimate based on six analysts. Average Sales Prices - Oil, with realized derivatives : $64.91 compared to the $64.51 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $64.91 compared to the $64.51 average estimate based on six analysts. Average Sales Prices - Oil without realized derivatives : $64.91 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $65.38.

: $64.91 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $65.38. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas without realized derivatives : $1.95 versus $2.29 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.95 versus $2.29 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Oil and natural gas revenues : $810.24 million compared to the $798.5 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $810.24 million compared to the $798.5 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenues- Third-party midstream services revenues : $43.83 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $43.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

: $43.83 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $43.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%. Revenues- Oil : $713.95 million compared to the $671.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.

: $713.95 million compared to the $671.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas : $96.29 million compared to the $118.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.2% year over year.

: $96.29 million compared to the $118.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.2% year over year. Revenues- Sales of purchased natural gas: $61.04 million compared to the $67.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.

Here is how Matador performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Matador have returned -15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

