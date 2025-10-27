Matador (MTDR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Matador Resources (MTDR) reported revenue of $939.02 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $883.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +11.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Daily Production Volumes - Oil : 119,556.00 BBL/D versus 117,874.80 BBL/D estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 119,556.00 BBL/D versus 117,874.80 BBL/D estimated by eight analysts on average. Average Daily Production Volumes - Natural gas : 537.8 millions of cubic feet per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 498.45 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 537.8 millions of cubic feet per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 498.45 millions of cubic feet per day. Average Daily Production Volumes - Total oil equivalent : 209184 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 201142.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 209184 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 201142.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas, with realized derivatives : $2.03 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.46.

: $2.03 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.46. Average Sales Prices - Oil, with realized derivatives : $64.91 compared to the $64.51 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $64.91 compared to the $64.51 average estimate based on six analysts. Average Sales Prices - Oil without realized derivatives : $64.91 versus $65.38 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $64.91 versus $65.38 estimated by five analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas without realized derivatives : $1.95 compared to the $2.29 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.95 compared to the $2.29 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Oil and natural gas revenues : $810.24 million compared to the $798.5 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $810.24 million compared to the $798.5 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenues- Third-party midstream services revenues : $43.83 million versus $43.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.

: $43.83 million versus $43.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change. Revenues- Oil : $713.95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $671.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $713.95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $671.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenues- Natural gas : $96.29 million compared to the $118.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.2% year over year.

: $96.29 million compared to the $118.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.2% year over year. Revenues- Sales of purchased natural gas: $61.04 million compared to the $67.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.

Here is how Matador performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Matador have returned -19.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

