Matador (MTDR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Matador Resources (MTDR) reported $895.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $1.53 for the same period compares to $2.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $902.59 million, representing a surprise of -0.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Daily Production Volumes - Natural gas : 516.8 millions of cubic feet per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 511.67 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 516.8 millions of cubic feet per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 511.67 millions of cubic feet per day. Average Daily Production Volumes - Oil : 122,875.00 BBL/D compared to the 122,450.70 BBL/D average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 122,875.00 BBL/D compared to the 122,450.70 BBL/D average estimate based on seven analysts. Average Daily Production Volumes - Total oil equivalent : 209013 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 207742.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 209013 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 207742.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Oil without realized derivatives : $64.34 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.36.

: $64.34 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.36. Average Sales Prices - Oil, with realized derivatives : $64.34 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $63.31.

: $64.34 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $63.31. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas without realized derivatives : $2.05 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.04.

: $2.05 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.04. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas, with realized derivatives : $2.20 versus $2.93 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2.20 versus $2.93 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Third-party midstream services revenues : $42.01 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.7%.

: $42.01 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.7%. Revenues- Oil and natural gas revenues : $815.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $834.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

: $815.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $834.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Revenues- Natural gas : $96.39 million versus $151.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.3% change.

: $96.39 million versus $151.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.3% change. Revenues- Sales of purchased natural gas : $67.9 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.8%.

: $67.9 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.8%. Revenues- Oil: $719.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $699.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

Here is how Matador performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Matador have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

