Matador (MTDR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Matador Resources (MTDR) reported revenue of $671.64 million, down 33.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $883.27 million, representing a surprise of -23.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Daily Production Volumes - Total oil equivalent : 207594 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 204451.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 207594 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 204451.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Daily Production Volumes - Oil : 120,277.00 BBL/D compared to the 117,463.80 BBL/D average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 120,277.00 BBL/D compared to the 117,463.80 BBL/D average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Daily Production Volumes - Natural gas : 523.9 millions of cubic feet per day versus 521.96 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 523.9 millions of cubic feet per day versus 521.96 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by eight analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas, with realized derivatives : $1.44 versus $2.15 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.44 versus $2.15 estimated by six analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Oil, with realized derivatives : $68.04 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $67.16.

: $68.04 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $67.16. Average Sales Prices - Oil without realized derivatives : $72.83 compared to the $71.09 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $72.83 compared to the $71.09 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas without realized derivatives : $0.64 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.52.

: $0.64 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.52. Revenues- Third-party midstream services revenues : $42.09 million compared to the $40.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.7% year over year.

: $42.09 million compared to the $40.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.7% year over year. Revenues- Oil and natural gas revenues : $818.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $790.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.

: $818.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $790.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%. Revenues- Oil : $788.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $695.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

: $788.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $695.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Revenues- Natural gas : $30.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -81.1%.

: $30.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -81.1%. Revenues- Sales of purchased natural gas: $80.78 million compared to the $63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.7% year over year.

Here is how Matador performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Matador here>>>

Shares of Matador have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.