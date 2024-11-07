News & Insights

Matador Mining’s Shareholder Shift Boosts Share Count

November 07, 2024 — 08:13 pm EST

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:AAM) has released an update.

Matador Mining Ltd has seen a change in its substantial shareholder with Precious Capital Global Mining and Metals Fund adjusting its holdings. The fund’s placement of new ordinary shares has increased the total outstanding shares to 581,122,630. This development could impact investor sentiment and stock performance as the market responds to these changes.

