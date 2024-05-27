Matador Mining Strikes Large Gold Zone

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:MZZ) has released an update.

Matador Mining Ltd has announced the discovery of a significant new gold zone, spanning over 1.2 kilometers, at their Malachite O-2 Target in Newfoundland, Canada. The area has shown gold values up to 200 times the average crustal abundance, with the largest basal till gold anomalies found in their winter drill program. These promising results have paved the way for the upcoming diamond drilling phase aimed at uncovering large-scale gold deposits.

