Matador Mining Launches Summer Exploration

Matador Mining Ltd has initiated a comprehensive field exploration program across multiple projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, slated to run through the Canadian summer. The program follows a successful winter drilling campaign and includes diamond drilling over two phases targeting new high-priority areas, as well as low-cost prospecting and advanced-stage exploration works. The exploration initiatives aim to build upon recent discoveries and further define targets for future drilling programs.

