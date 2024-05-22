News & Insights

Matador Mining Launches Summer Exploration

May 22, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:MZZ) has released an update.

Matador Mining Ltd has initiated a comprehensive field exploration program across multiple projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, slated to run through the Canadian summer. The program follows a successful winter drilling campaign and includes diamond drilling over two phases targeting new high-priority areas, as well as low-cost prospecting and advanced-stage exploration works. The exploration initiatives aim to build upon recent discoveries and further define targets for future drilling programs.

