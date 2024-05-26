News & Insights

Matador Mining Issues New Shares

May 26, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:MZZ) has released an update.

Matador Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 51,387 new fully paid ordinary shares on May 24, 2024. These shares are unquoted equity securities, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing with the ASX under the issuer code MZZ.

