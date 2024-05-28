Matador Mining Expands Share Listings on ASX

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:MZZ) has released an update.

Matador Mining Limited has announced the application for quotation of 51,387 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX under the code MZZ, effective May 24, 2024. This move indicates the company’s progress and potential growth opportunities for shareholders and investors.

