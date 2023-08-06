Matador Mining (ASX:MZZ) Price Target Decreased by 6.78% to 0.28

The average one-year price target for Matador Mining (ASX:MZZ) has been revised to 0.28 / share. This is an decrease of 6.78% from the prior estimate of 0.30 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.23 to a high of 0.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 295.07% from the latest reported closing price of 0.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matador Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MZZ is 0.05%, a decrease of 33.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 10,813K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 10,813K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.