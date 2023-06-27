MAT vs. EA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are likely familiar with Mattel (MAT) and Electronic Arts (EA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Mattel and Electronic Arts are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that MAT likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than EA has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

MAT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.71, while EA has a forward P/E of 18.67. We also note that MAT has a PEG ratio of 3.10. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.12.

Another notable valuation metric for MAT is its P/B ratio of 3.31. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EA has a P/B of 4.76.

These metrics, and several others, help MAT earn a Value grade of B, while EA has been given a Value grade of D.

MAT is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that MAT is likely the superior value option right now.

