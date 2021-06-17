MAT Stock: 13 Things for Investors to Know About Mattel’s NFT Hot Wheels Plans

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is reportedly planning to jump into the NFT market with offerings of its Hot Wheels cars and shares of MAT stock are taking a beating on the news.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mattel’s NFT Hot Wheels plans.

The recent reports say that it will open up bidding on NFTs for three Hot Wheels toys.

That includes its Twin Mill, Boneshaker, and Deora II cars.

These are being sold as part of the company’s Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series.

The bidding is expected to last for one week.

The winner of the auctions will be able to pay with Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ).

(CCC: ). If so, that would mark the first time that Mattel has accepted crypto as a form of payment.

It doesn’t look like Mattel has plans to stop with just its Hot Wheels toys.

The company reportedly also wants to offer up NFTs of its other brands as well.

If true, that opens up a massive collection of brands that could get NFTs in the future.

Some examples of toylines owned by Mattel include Fisher-Price, Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, Enchantimals, Matchbox, Masters of the Universe, American Girl, and Thomas & Friends.

News that Mattel may be entering the NFT space has shares of MAT stock seeing heavier than normal trading today.

As of this writing, more than 3 million shares of the stock have changed hands.

That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of 2.3 million shares.

MAT stock was down 4.5% as of noon Thursday but is up 10.2% since the start of the year.

There’s plenty of other stock market news for Friday that investors will want to be aware of.

