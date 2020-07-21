MAT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.02, changing hands as high as $11.47 per share. Mattel Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.53 per share, with $14.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.28.

