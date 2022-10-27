Mat Immo Beaune, Nextstone jointly buy more than 5% share in Orpea

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Family-owned Mat Immo Beaune, which specialises in retirement homes, and investment group Nextstone have together bought a more than 5% stake in care home group Orpea, they said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Orpea - hit by accusations of malpractice at its French retirement homes - said it expected more asset impairments and had requested conciliation talks with creditors, causing its shares to plummet.

Mat Immo Beaune and Nextstone said they would support Orpea's management as it rebuilds the firm, but added that a plan to convert 4.3 billion euros ($4.33 billion) worth of debt into capital was premature and could lead to the company falling in the hands of speculative foreign funds.

They also said they might raise their stake further.

($1 = 0.9932 euros)

(Reporting by GV De Clercq)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

