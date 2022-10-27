Mat Immo Beaune, Nextstone jointly buy more than 5% share in Orpea

Contributor
GV De Clercq Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Family-owned Mat Immo Beaune, which specialises in retirement homes, and investment group Nextstone have together bought a more than 5% stake in care home group Orpea, they said in a statement.

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Family-owned Mat Immo Beaune, which specialises in retirement homes, and investment group Nextstone have together bought a more than 5% stake in care home group Orpea, they said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Orpea - hit by accusations of malpractice at its French retirement homes - said it expected more asset impairments and had requested conciliation talks with creditors, causing its shares to plummet.

Mat Immo Beaune and Nextstone said they would support Orpea's management as it rebuilds the firm, but added that a plan to convert 4.3 billion euros ($4.33 billion) worth of debt into capital was premature and could lead to the company falling in the hands of speculative foreign funds.

They also said they might raise their stake further.

($1 = 0.9932 euros)

(Reporting by GV De Clercq)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More