MAT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.90, changing hands as high as $11.98 per share. Mattel Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.06 per share, with $17.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.