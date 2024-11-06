MasterCraft Reports Decline in Q1 Sales, Eyes Growth

Mastercraft Boat Holdings ( (MCFT) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mastercraft Boat Holdings presented to its investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, is a prominent manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats, known for its innovative designs across its three brands: MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise.

In its fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings report, MasterCraft Boat Holdings revealed a decline in net sales, citing a decrease to $65.4 million, which is a 30.7% reduction from the previous year. Despite this drop, the company highlighted its achievements in managing dealer inventories and preparing for the upcoming boat show season.

The earnings report disclosed that income from continuing operations was $1.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, down from $8.5 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted Net Income stood at $1.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, reflecting a significant decrease from $10.3 million in the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also saw a reduction, reaching $3.8 million compared to $14.0 million last year.

MasterCraft also completed the transfer of rights to the Aviara brand, impacting its financials, and has made strategic moves to strengthen its balance sheet, including a $49.5 million draw from its revolving credit facility. The company continues to focus on innovation and brand development as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Looking ahead, MasterCraft has raised the lower end of its full-year guidance, expecting net sales between $270 million and $300 million, with adjusted earnings per share ranging from $0.55 to $0.95. The management remains optimistic about market opportunities and plans to adapt its operations to leverage easing economic conditions.

