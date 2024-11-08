MasterCraft Boat price target raised to $23 from $17 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) to $23 from $17 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q1 earnings beat. The company saw positive retail sales for each of its brand despite the liquidation of Tommy’s Boats inventory throughout September, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

