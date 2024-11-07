News & Insights

MasterCraft Boat price target raised to $18 from $14 at B. Riley

November 07, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) to $18 from $14 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported fisacl Q1 results that came in ahead of expectations and management’s guidance on the combination of quicker than expected dealer inventory normalization, improving dealer sentiment with positive retail sales, and a mix shift to higher selling price models, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Stocks mentioned

MCFT

