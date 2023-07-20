MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Unveils New Product Line for 2024

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc MCFT recently unveiled its 2024 lineup comprising 16 models of Towboats with new features and enhancements. The move is in line with the company’s commitment to deliver customizable waves, comfort and convenience, the greatest quality and innovative connectivity through leading telematics.



The MasterCraft's 2024 upgrades, includes a massive dash upgrade with a seven-inch touchscreen and built-in music controls for the NXT family. The updated SurfStar interface now offers three Rapid Surf wave options on each side. Underwater exhaust is standard on XStar S, X and XT models, reducing noise and improving air quality. MasterCraft's telematics system features remote battery switching through the MasterCraft Connect App. Power board racks are available on select models. These enhancements elevate the boating experience, providing comfort, reliability and innovative features for all riders.

Focus on Product Portfolio

The strength of MasterCraft's extensive and robust product lineup and efficient restocking of dealer inventories have resulted in outstanding product availability for dealers and consumers. Although the company's MasterCraft brand net sales declined 2% year over year to $118 million in third-quarter 2023, it marked the second highest third-quarter net sales in the company's history. On a blended basis, the company’s retail sales during the quarter were more than 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels.



The brand has expanded and refreshed its entry in mid-level product lineups with the introduction of new models like the NXT21, NXT23, XT22 T and the fully-redesigned XT20. Additionally, MasterCraft customers gained the option to upgrade to the award-winning Ilmor supercharge 6.2-liter engine, offering more than 500 horsepower and recognized as the world's most powerful towboat engine, known for its environmental sustainability.



Given the premium positioning of the product portfolio and the emphasis on targeted programs and discounts, the company is optimistic and anticipates the new additions to drive growth in the upcoming periods.





Shares of MCFT have increased 20% in the past year compared with the industry's 18.3% rise.

MasterCraft Boat currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 147.9%, on average. Shares of TCOM have increased 35.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip.com Group’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests an increase of 101.6% and 531%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.8%, on average. Shares of OSW have increased 67% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 33.9% and 89.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. Shares of RCL have surged 178% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 48.8% and 163.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

