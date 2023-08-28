MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 30, 2023. In the last reported quarter, the company posted an earnings surprise of 30.8%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MasterCraft Boat's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.08, indicating a deterioration of 39% from $1.77 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $161.9 million. The metric suggests a deterioration of 25.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors to Note

MasterCraft Boat's fiscal fourth quarter performance is likely to have been impacted by inflationary cost increases, higher interest rates and supply chain disruptions. Disruption due to limited supplies and longer-than-normal lead times (in some propulsion components) are likely to have affected the company’s operations in the to-be-reported quarter.



Dismal contributions from the MasterCraft and Crest segments are likely to be reflected in the fiscal fourth-quarter top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter MasterCraft revenues is pegged at $117 million, indicating a decline of 20.4% year over year. The consensus mark for Crest revenues is pegged at $33.1 compared with $39.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Emphasis on dealer inventory enhancements, product expansions, targeted programs and discounts are likely to have aided retail activity in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus mark for Aviara revenues is pegged at $13 compared with $10.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MasterCraft Boat this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: MasterCraft Boat has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



A Few Consumer Discretionary Releases

American Public Education, Inc. APEI reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s results benefited from the solid contributions of the American Public University System and Hondros College of Nursing segment and Graduate School USA revenues included in Corporate and Other and cost-saving initiatives. However, the dismal performance of the Rasmussen University segment ailed the other segments’ tailwind to some extent.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The metrics declined on a year-over-year basis. The dismal performances of Franchise Brands, Partner Brands and Portfolio Brands affected the top line.



The company announced the sale of its eOne Film and TV business to Lionsgate for approximately $500 million. The company anticipates the deal to strengthen its financial flexibility and retire its floating rate debt (by roughly $400 million). HAS expects to close the deal by 2023 end.



MGM Resorts International MGM reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics surpassed the consensus estimate for the third consecutive quarter. Moreover, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



MGM’s upside was primarily driven by growth in business volume and travel activity, primarily at MGM China and Las Vegas Strip Resorts.



