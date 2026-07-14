Is MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is MasterCraft Boat (MCFT). MCFT is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that MCFT has a P/B ratio of 1.96. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MCFT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.11. Over the past 12 months, MCFT's P/B has been as high as 2.15 and as low as 1.35, with a median of 1.72.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MCFT has a P/CF ratio of 21.45. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. MCFT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 29.37. Over the past year, MCFT's P/CF has been as high as 104.54 and as low as 15.55, with a median of 52.21.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in MasterCraft Boat's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MCFT is an impressive value stock right now.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.