Is MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 258 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCFT's full-year earnings has moved 22.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MCFT has gained about 13.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.6%. This means that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Cintas (CTAS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.4%.

In Cintas' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.2% so far this year, so MCFT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cintas falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. and Cintas as they could maintain their solid performance.

