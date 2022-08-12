MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) as a highly attractive investment with its 7.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGM:MCFT Price Based on Past Earnings August 12th 2022

How Is MasterCraft Boat Holdings' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, MasterCraft Boat Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 76% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 47% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 29% as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.9%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that MasterCraft Boat Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From MasterCraft Boat Holdings' P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that MasterCraft Boat Holdings currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for MasterCraft Boat Holdings with six simple checks.

If you're unsure about the strength of MasterCraft Boat Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

