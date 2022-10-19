MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MCFT) CEO Will Probably Have Their Compensation Approved By Shareholders

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Fred Brightbill has played in delivering the impressive results at MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) recently. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 25 October 2022. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Fred Brightbill Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$386m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.5m for the year to June 2022. That's a notable decrease of 22% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$700k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$200m to US$800m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$2.7m. From this we gather that Fred Brightbill is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Fred Brightbill holds US$3.8m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game. Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$700k US$700k 28% Other US$1.8m US$2.5m 72% Total Compensation US$2.5m US$3.2m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 21% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 79% of the pie. MasterCraft Boat Holdings is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 41% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 35%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 39% over three years, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for MasterCraft Boat Holdings that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

